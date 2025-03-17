Elon Musk gives four-word reaction as $200 million-worth Joe Rogan adds new custom-made Tesla S-Apex to his treasured car collection

Elon Musk has shared his opinion on Joe Rogan's new customized Tesla car. Musk gave his nod, citing it as impressive.

Ad

Rogan has a large collection of cars and is an avid automotive enthusiast. An X user going by the handle @MarioNawfal revealed on social media that the new Tesla S-Apex model that the UFC commentator recently added was custom-made by Unplugged Performance, writing:

''Joe has added a one-of-one UP Tesla S-APEX to his collection, built by Unplugged Performance. The custom Model S features a carbon fiber widebody, white and blue pearl paint, and a high-end Banbū leather & Alcantara interior. It’s equipped with carbon ceramic brakes from the legendary Dark Helmet build - making it a true performance EV. Keep an eye out for Joe's Tesla tearing up the streets of Austin.''

Ad

Trending

In response, Musk expressed his admiration, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''It does look awesome''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among Rogan's treasured possessions is a beautifully restored 1965 Corvette Stingray reportedly worth $100,000. The car was featured in an episode of Jay Leno's Garage in 2015. In the video, the 57-year-old remarked that the Corvette was one of his favorite cars.

In a conversation with stand-up comedian Brian Simpson earlier this year on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan claimed that the Corvette was the only good-looking car in the 1970s and professed his love for it, saying:

Ad

''Corvettes are the only cars that looked good into the 70’s. All the other American cars turned to dog sh*t. They became boxes. They became fuel-efficient boxes. But Corvettes always had that and then eventually they fu**ed that up too. And they made Corvettes like flat and sleek...This is literally the greatest American car ever produced... These things are insanely fast and insanely capable… I think it’s like a 190,000 dollars. Bro, this car is fu**ing insane. There is carbon fibre wheels."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (35:17):

Ad

Elon Musk talked about fixing the system with Joe Rogan

Being a senior advisor to Donald Trump, Elon Musk is in charge of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) initiative, which aims to improve government efficiency.

In an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast last month, Musk detailed his work, saying:

''We're reprogramming the matrix. Success was never one of the possible outcomes, it is a Kobayashi Maru situation. If you're in the matrix, success was never possible. The only way to achieve success is to reprogram the matrix such that success is one of the possible outcomes. That's what we're doing. We may or may not succeed.”

Ad

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (via Wall Street Apes' X post):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.