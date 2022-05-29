Joe Rogan car collection: Which vehicles does the UFC commentator own? 

Avid listeners of The Joe Rogan Experience would know that the UFC commentator is a self-professed car geek.

It's no secret that Rogan loves talking about cars and lights up whenever a fellow car enthusiast appears on his show. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the popular comic owns some of the most unique vehicles one could ever come across.

With an estimated net worth of around $120 million, Rogan has used his wealth to build up a marvelous car collection. He is mostly into classic muscle cars, which make up for most of his prized possessions.

Check out Joe Rogan's appearance on Jay Leno's Garage:

Rogan's first car was a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle. But once he started making decent money, the former Fear Factor host acquired a 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo, kickstarting a collection that expanded as his career took off.

Check out Joe Rogan's car collection

The crown jewel of Joe Rogan's collection is his 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray. The comedian said that, in his opinion, the Corvette Sting Ray is one of the best looking cars of all time.

He reportedly purchased his as an existing restomod, which was customized by Steve Strope of Pure Vision Design.

Rogan also owns a 1969 Chevy Nova. Also restored and modified by Strope, Motor Trend Magazine described Rogan's Nova as "what happens when out-of-the-box thinking comes together with modern engineering and intelligent design."

The 1970 Plymouth “Sick Fish” Barracuda is also part of Rogan’s incredible collection. The podcaster discussed his history with the car in detail on Ari Shaffir’s Skeptic Tank Podcast. According to Rogan, his "Sick Fish" was once owned by former NFL running back Reggie Bush.

motorator @motorator #cuda #foose #custom #musclecar #radrides I ran into the “Sickfish” Cuda designed by @chipfoose and built by Troy Trepanier. It has definitely seen better days. Glad to hear that the new owner has it at a shop to get it sorted out. I always thought it was a beautiful car. #hemi I ran into the “Sickfish” Cuda designed by @chipfoose and built by Troy Trepanier. It has definitely seen better days. Glad to hear that the new owner has it at a shop to get it sorted out. I always thought it was a beautiful car. #hemi #cuda #foose #custom #musclecar #radrides https://t.co/lLfYVxA0K7

The podcaster may be partial to classic cars, but that hasn't stopped him from purchasing a few modern vehicles. Rogan, who was critical of electric cars, was convinced by Elon Musk to purchase a Model S P100D when the billionaire appeared as a guest on his show.

But that's not all! Rogan's collection also boasts the following: MK IV Toyota Supra, 1971 ICON BR Ford Bronco, 1995 TLC4x4 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2008 SharkWerks Porsche 997 GT3 RS, 1993 Porsche 964 RS America, and a 2005 BMW E46 M3.

