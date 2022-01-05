What episode did Joe Rogan have a fight on Fear Factor?

Joe Rogan has dived into multiple endeavors in his career so far. Apart from being a UFC commentator, stand-up comedian and the most successful podcast host in the world, Rogan also hosted Fear Factor.

Normally, contestants on Fear Factor have to challenge themselves with disgusting food and difficult challenges. However, in a rather fiery incident that broke out in the 10th episode of the 6th season of the show, a contestant had a physical altercation with Rogan.

During the episode, a female contestant proceeded to shove a male contestant after an altercation. Being the host of the show, Rogan decided to take matters into his own hands and said:

"What are you doing, you can't assault people. What he did is called strategy, he's yelling at you. You can't run up to him and hit him. Like if you and your husband hit each other, that's one thing, you don't run up hit other contestants."

As soon as Joe Rogan told the woman off, her husband decided to get into Rogan's face and started yelling at him. This started a physical altercation between the two and the UFC commentator grabbed the guy by his neck, put him into a clinch and the rest is history.

Joe Rogan describes the scariest Fear Factor stunt

Joe Rogan has hosted over 150 episodes of Fear Factor and has come across some sketchy stunts. However, out of the hundreds of stunts, there is one that stands out in Rogan's mind.

In an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan talked about the stunt that left a lasting impression on him. According to him, bull riding was the stunt that scared him the most, so much so that he personally told the contestants not to do it.

"The one that scared the shi*t out of me the most was bull riding. We had people ride bulls. It was the only time I told contestants don't do it, I'm like if you wanna ask me, I'd say don't do it." said Joe Rogan

