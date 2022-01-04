Joe Rogan seemingly has millions more listeners than Tucker Carlson, Fox News and CNN

Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the media, with his podcast surpassing the viewership statistics of the likes of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News and CNN.

The Joe Rogan Experience reportedly reaches an average of 11 million people per episode. In comparison, Rogan's mainstream media counterparts did not even come close to pulling numbers similar to his average listenership.

Pomp 🌪 @APompliano Joe Rogan has completely disrupted the legacy media. Joe Rogan has completely disrupted the legacy media. https://t.co/rBLCYweag0

Tucker Carlson Tonight is a distant second when it comes to average listeners per episode. The political show garnered 3.24 million listeners each episode according to Nielsen's 2021 Q3 Media Ratings. Meanwhile, Fox News Primetime averaged 2.37 million per episode while CNN raked in around 822,000.

Psychology professor Dr. Jordan Peterson, who has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience numerous times, believes the show is as popular as it is because Rogan is perceived as an honest pundit. He tweeted:

"That's because he doesn't lie. Or talk down to his audience. Or manipulate for his own narrow advantage. Go [Joe Rogan]. See you in three weeks in Austin."

YouTube takes down Joe Rogan's interview with Dr. Robert Malone

During the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the most controversial and talked-about figures in the world. YouTube recently deleted the UFC commentator's interview with Dr. Robert Malone, which was posted on New Year's Eve.

During the controversial interview, Malone, who helped invent mRNA vaccines, has likened the United States to Nazi Germany by claiming that society has been "hypnotized" to believe in vaccines. In the three-hour-long interview of the now-viral episode #1757 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Malone said:

"It was from, basically, European intellectual inquiry into what the heck happened in Germany in the 20s and 30s. Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free floating anxiety, in a sense that things don't make sense. We can't understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere."

The interview also saw Malone get banned on Twitter. Rogan has since announced that he's moving to GETTR and encouraged his 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him on the alternative social media app.

Watch Joe Rogan's interview with Dr. Robert Malone below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik