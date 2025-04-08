Elon Musk gives one-word reaction as Joe Rogan gushes over resurrection of long-extinct dire wolves recently made popular in Game of Thrones

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have both addressed the much-discussed topic of the reported resurrection of a long-extinct wolf species that was recently made popular by the television series, 'Game of Thrones'. Musk notably weighed in with a concise reaction to Rogan gushing over the species' supposed resurrection.

As reported by AP News, genetically engineered iterations of the long-extinct dire wolf species have been created by researchers at Colossal Biosciences. The wolf pups are reportedly being held at a secret location in the United States of America.

The Colossal Biosciences organization is known for its work in attempting to study and revive extinct species of living beings, including woolly mammoths, dodos, etc.

The scientists studied a dire wolf's 72,000-year-old skull fragment discovered in Idaho and a 13,000-year-old tooth that was discovered in Ohio, drawing from the supposed dire wolf fossils to recreate the wolf species. The dire wolf, which went extinct approximately 13,000 years ago and had a white coat, has its closest living relatives in the form of the gray wolf.

Blood cells sourced from a living gray wolf and an egg cell from a domestic dog were utilized to create embryos transferred to surrogates (domestic dogs). It's believed that though the wolf pups look like the dire wolf species, some sections of the scientific realm indicate that it isn't a complete revival of an extinct species and that the genetically modified species might differ from their extinct predecessors.

In episode #2301 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast this month (April 2025), podcast mogul Joe Rogan hosted Ben Lamm, the founder and CEO of the genetic engineering and de-extinction company, Colossal Biosciences. Taking to X, Rogan promoted the episode by specifically alluding to their discussion about the reported wolf species revival.

The MMA personality wrote:

"This one is F**KING WILD. Literally. Ben Lamm and his team are Colossal Biosciences have brought back the Dire Wolf. Fascinating conversation available now on @spotify"

Multiple-time JRE guest and tech billionaire Elon Musk soon chimed in on the same. Akin to many other netizens who expressed their interest in learning more about the dire wolf-related developments discussed by Joe Rogan and Ben Lamm, Musk too seemed intrigued.

Issuing a one-word reaction, the X owner and Tesla head honcho wrote:

"Cool"

Joe Rogan and Ben Lamm discuss genetic engineering by identifying basic differences between wolf species

During their conversation on episode #2301 of The Joe Rogan Experience, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm touched upon the genetic engineering nuances in the purported resurrection of the dire wolf species.

Lamm underscored the significance of the identification of key differences between dire wolves and their closest living relatives, the comparatively smaller gray wolves. Emphasizing that they examined the parts of the genome responsible for size, muscle, craniofacial characteristics, and more, Lamm further expounded upon the hot-button topic:

"So we construct a map and say, 'Okay. Where are the differences between gray wolves? And where are the differences between gray wolves and dire wolves?' And then with those, we have a lot of different tools that we can then go use to make those changes -- from the dire wolves in a gray wolf cell line."

Watch Rogan and Lamm discuss the topic below (1:04:46):

