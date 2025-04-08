"Direwolves before GTA 6 is crazy" - Fans react after Joe Rogan has mindblown as latest guest and his team bring back the 'Dire Wolf'

Joe Rogan recently had serial entrepreneur Ben Lamm on The Joe Rogan Experience. Lamm, the founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, is dedicated to de-extinction projects by way of genetic engineering. The company's mission is to make advancements in biotechnology with the hopes of bringing back extinct species.

One of the extinct animals Lamma and his team were able to successfully bring back from extinction is the famed Dire Wolf. Made popular by shows like 'Game of Thrones,' Dire Wolves have been extinct for 10,000 years and are considered to be one of the largest species of wolves.

Rogan posted about this breakthrough on Instagram:

"This one is FU**ING WILD. Literally. Ben Lamm and his team are Colossal Biosciences have brought back the Dire Wolf. Fascinating conversation available now on @spotify"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Fans reacted to the news. A user wrote:

"Direwolves before GTA 6 is crazy"

Another commented:

"Gotta bring back the mammoth first!"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Ben Lamm explains to Joe Rogan how Colossal Biosciences used the help of AI to bring back Dire Wolves

This month, Ben Lamm and Colossal Biosciences made bio-genetics history by birthing three Dire Wolf pups, Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi. They used cloning and gene editing to achieve this marvelous scientific breakthrough.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Lamm explained how he and his team traced a limited DNA strain from fossils to engineer the Dire Wolf back to existence. He also mentioned that this was done to help wolf conservation and bring sci-fi and fantasy fans into bioscience.

On JRE, Lamm said:

"About six years ago, a group sequenced a tooth that was found in a cave. Just a single tooth, and in that tooth they actually found .0.15x or coverage of the genome. So they got about 15% of the genome. But that's not really enough. You need to get up to about 10x, meaning that you can read the entire genome about 10 different times."

Rogan then asked if they used AI to help sequence the code, to which Lamm answered:

"It's done by AI and software, yeah. So we we built a part of our business model - building technologies - to solve these really complicated problems that are much harder to solve."

Check out Ben Lamm and Joe Rogan's comments below (0:40):

