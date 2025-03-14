Tom Brady partners with Colossal Biosciences to revive extinct species alongside Tiger Woods and Paris Hilton

Tom Brady had his hands full during the 2024 NFL season, as he acclimatized himself to life as a Fox Sports broadcaster. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's run as an analyst got mixed reactions at first but eventually got love from fans.

With the season over, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can now give more time to helping one of his most interesting ventures, a partnership with Colossal Biosciences.

The biotechnology and genetic engineering company has the grand vision of de-extincting several mammals lost to time and hunting. Their goal is to bring back the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, the northern white rhinoceros, and the dodo.

The company recently unveiled its genetically altered rodents, which had the same physical characteristics as the woolly mammoth and were dubbed "woolly mouse/mice." Brady, one of Colossal Biosciences' slew of Executive Advisory Board Members alongside Tigers Wood and Paris Hilton, shared a screenshot of a Newsweek article lauding the success of the company's latest experiment.

Coming back from a 28-3 deficit in the Super Bowl seemingly wasn't satisfying enough for Tom Brady, as he's now lending a hand in bringing back extinct species.

Tom Brady helping the Raiders make decisions

The woolly mammoth is the only thing Tom Brady is keen on helping mount a comeback. Last year, he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and while most people in his spot simply enjoy the title and the perks that come with it, he's actively helping the franchise.

During the NFL Combine, reporter Peter Schrager asked Raiders general manager John Spytek whether Brady has a hands-on role in the team's offseason strategy:

"I said the other day that I would be a special kind of idiot if I didn't use Tom {Brady} as a sounding board for certain places. Coach Carroll again obviously has got such an amazing amount of experience and success in this league and really everywhere he's ever been...

"It's been an awesome experience getting to know all those guys and what a resource for me and my first go around with this."

Having the seven-time Super Bowl on board has already turned the Raiders into a competent organization. Their decision to trade their third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a quarterback was mostly lauded, showcasing that the team seems to be heading in the right direction.

