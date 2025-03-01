Elon Musk and Joe Rogan slam the left for sensationalizing Tesla CEO's hand gesture at the presidential inauguration: "Coordinated propaganda" 

Elon Musk joined Joe Rogan in episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The Tesla CEO appeared on the podcast for the second time after his first conversation with Rogan a few months ago. The pair came down heavy on the left-leaning section of the political spectrum for needlessly creating a furor over Musk's hand gesture at the presidential inauguration.

Musk sparked a row after his gesture following a speech at Capital One Arena was called out by a section for resembling the infamous Sieg Heil salute. The billionaire responded to the controversy through multiple defiant social media posts.

Rogan asked Musk about his criticism by the left who supported him in the past besides getting a huge proportion of that criticism on his own social media platform X. Musk replied:

"I did not see it coming. It's classic. People will gobble anything down. ...There was obviously me in the most positive spirit possible, obviously. ... And now I can never point things diagonally and I can only point the things there and there and then I'll say you'll have to divide that, because that's where the spaceship is over there. It's ridiculous, absurd."

He added:

"It's a little bit of propaganda. They know it was not meant in a negative way. That it was that I literally said, 'My heart goes out to you' and was very positive, the entire speech was very positive. I was being very enthisiastic about the future in the space and. It was a great crowd. ...I mean it's coordinated propaganda."

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's conversation below (10:47) :

Oscar De La Hoya takes aim at Joe Rogan on his social media trend Clapback Thursday

Oscar De La Hoya and Joe Rogan's bad blood isn't new, and it continues as the duo keep exchanging barbs. Rogan and De La Hoya started their beef after the famed UFC commentator asked Belal Muhammad about the boxing promoter's "fake abs."

Recently, Rogan hosted writer and director Peter Berg, and called De La Hoya, "off the rails". The comment evoked a sharp response from 'The Golden Boy' on Clapback Thursday. He said:

"Joe, I'm off the rails? really? Alright, let's take a look at your evolution in the last 50 years. Man I'm glad I cleaned up and got off those drugs, but at least Peter knows talent when he sees it and gives props where they do. Joe, it must be in your contract that you must stay hating on me and can't say one nice word about me."

He added:

"Peter complimented me on my career and some other things I'm doing and you bring up those thongs and fishnets and fake abs. ...You refuse to put me on your podcast when the majority of your content is MMA and boxing centered, I mean I understand Daddy Dana won't let you have me over on your podcast and mention me in a positive way but, come on Joe, you've a mind of your own."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments on Joe Rogan below:

