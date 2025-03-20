  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Elon Musk makes feelings known after listening to Mike Benz explain Joe Rogan consequences of Barack Obama repealing the Smith-Mundt act

Elon Musk makes feelings known after listening to Mike Benz explain Joe Rogan consequences of Barack Obama repealing the Smith-Mundt act

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Mar 20, 2025 00:35 GMT
Elon Musk (left) reacts to a conversation between Joe Rogan (middle) and Mike Benz (right) about the Smith-Mundt Act. [Image credit: @elonmusk on X, PowerfulJRE on YouTube]
Elon Musk (left) reacts to a conversation between Joe Rogan (middle) and Mike Benz (right) about the Smith-Mundt Act. [Images courtesy: @elonmusk on X, PowerfulJRE on YouTube]

When Joe Rogan had former U.S. Department of State official Mike Benz on his podcast, a lot of hidden truths and shocking revelations surfaced. One such stunning revelation was when former U.S. president Barack Obama repealed the Smith-Mundt Act.

Ad

A quick search on Google says that the Smith-Mundt Act was developed to regulate programs broadcasted to foreign audiences but prohibits the dissemination of materials by said programs on U.S. soil. By repealing the act, Benz explained that it allowed the use of propaganda against Americans, which also included infiltration of U.S. universities, unions, the media, politicians, and judges through covert means.

Benz further explained:

“So the Smith–Mundt Act was always designed to say, listen, you can do this dirty stuff abroad, but it can't come home. We have that protection, which lasted for 70 years and only, we only lost it a decade ago [during Obama's administration].”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The whole podcast segment and subsequent copy explanation were posted by Wall Street Apes on X.

Ad

Tesla CEO and current head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk reposted the video with the caption:

"Restore the Smith-Mundt act!"
Ad

When Joe Rogan saw Elon Musk as "the final Avenger" in creating major improvements to the U.S. government

It's not a secret that Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have a sort of intellectual bromance between them. This is largely because both men are largely aligned in their political and ideological beliefs. This is quite apparent in their many conversations when Musk would come in as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

Both men have also been significantly instrumental in Donald Trump's second presidential campaign, with a large number of voters citing Rogan and Musk's influence on the race to have swayed their votes.

Now that Trump is firmly seated on the U.S. presidential chair and appointed Elon Musk as the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), amongst other select politicians to run the government, Rogan believes a perfect team has been assembled.

Ad

Speaking Bret Weinstein in a separate podcast episode, Rogan said:

"When Elon [Musk] took over DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] that was like the final Avenger. Like having that team together is such a unique team where you have prominent former democrats... You have an extraordinary group of human beings."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (46:12):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी