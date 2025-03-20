Elon Musk makes feelings known after listening to Mike Benz explain Joe Rogan consequences of Barack Obama repealing the Smith-Mundt act

When Joe Rogan had former U.S. Department of State official Mike Benz on his podcast, a lot of hidden truths and shocking revelations surfaced. One such stunning revelation was when former U.S. president Barack Obama repealed the Smith-Mundt Act.

Ad

A quick search on Google says that the Smith-Mundt Act was developed to regulate programs broadcasted to foreign audiences but prohibits the dissemination of materials by said programs on U.S. soil. By repealing the act, Benz explained that it allowed the use of propaganda against Americans, which also included infiltration of U.S. universities, unions, the media, politicians, and judges through covert means.

Benz further explained:

“So the Smith–Mundt Act was always designed to say, listen, you can do this dirty stuff abroad, but it can't come home. We have that protection, which lasted for 70 years and only, we only lost it a decade ago [during Obama's administration].”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The whole podcast segment and subsequent copy explanation were posted by Wall Street Apes on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tesla CEO and current head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk reposted the video with the caption:

"Restore the Smith-Mundt act!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Joe Rogan saw Elon Musk as "the final Avenger" in creating major improvements to the U.S. government

It's not a secret that Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have a sort of intellectual bromance between them. This is largely because both men are largely aligned in their political and ideological beliefs. This is quite apparent in their many conversations when Musk would come in as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

Both men have also been significantly instrumental in Donald Trump's second presidential campaign, with a large number of voters citing Rogan and Musk's influence on the race to have swayed their votes.

Now that Trump is firmly seated on the U.S. presidential chair and appointed Elon Musk as the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), amongst other select politicians to run the government, Rogan believes a perfect team has been assembled.

Ad

Speaking Bret Weinstein in a separate podcast episode, Rogan said:

"When Elon [Musk] took over DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] that was like the final Avenger. Like having that team together is such a unique team where you have prominent former democrats... You have an extraordinary group of human beings."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (46:12):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.