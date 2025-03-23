  • home icon
  • Elon Musk reacts to Gable Steveson upset loss to Wyatt Hendrickson at NCAA heavyweight championship finals

Elon Musk reacts to Gable Steveson upset loss to Wyatt Hendrickson at NCAA heavyweight championship finals

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 23, 2025 09:44 GMT
Elon Musk (left) is left stunned by Wyatt Hendrickson's (top right) upset win over Gable Steveson (bottom right) [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter, and @CowboyWrestlnig via X/Twitter]

Polarizing tech billionaire Elon Musk just took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on the stunning NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling match between Gable Steveson and Wyatt Hendrickson. It was among the greatest upsets in wrestling history, certainly the greatest in NCAA history.

Gable entered the contest as an Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist, two-time NCAA Division I champion, two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner, and four-time Big Ten Conference champion. He was more than expected to beat Hendrickson, who he had already beaten twice before.

"The NCAA wrestling heavyweight championship match was amazing fighting between two super talented men!"
Hendrickson had lost to Steveson in the 2023 U.S. Open National Championships and the 2021 NCAA Division I Championships. Moreover, Steveson hadn't conceded a single takedown during this year's tournament, that was until he faced Hendrickson in their trilogy final.

While Steveson scored an early takedown, seemingly en route to a third NCAA Division I title, Hendrickson had other plans. His self-belief never faltered and he fought. With just 18 seconds left, he shoot for a double-leg takedown with every ounce of strength he had and got it right at the buzzer.

Former Olympian and ex-UFC double champion Daniel Cormier was at a loss of words on commentary, as Hendrickson celebrated his first-ever NCAA Division I championship. It marks a major setback for Steveson, who recently parted ways with the WWE to make a return to the amateur wrestling scene.

The combat sports world was left buzzing by Hendrickson's win, which is among the greatest upsets in collegiate wrestling history.

Elon Musk was once linked to an MMA fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk is no stranger to MMA. In fact, he was cageside with U.S. president Donald Trump at UFC 309, where Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. However, the Tesla CEO was once expected to face fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg in an MMA fight.

Musk had issued a challenge, which Zuckerberg, an avid martial artist who has taken to training with UFC fighters, accepted. UFC CEO Dana White even expressed a serious interest in booking the bout, but it never came to fruition after Musk revealed that he had no serious intention of fighting.

