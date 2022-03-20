WWE Superstar Gable Steveson wins second NCAA Championship

WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson recently won his second consecutive NCAA Heavyweight Championship.

Steveson signed a contract with WWE in September 2021. This historic deal was the first-ever NIL contract in WWE history; it allowed Steveson to join the roster while completing his collegiate career. The company subsequently moved Steveson to the Monday Night RAW roster during the 2021 Draft.

In his final amateur wrestling match on March 20, Steveson defeated Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz by the score of 6-2. With this win, Steveson has the distinction of winning two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships. He racked up these accolades as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

WWE star Gable Steveson also retired from amateur wrestling

WIth the win, Steveson also wrapped up his career in amateur wrestling. The 21-year old laid his boots on the mat, signaling an end to a glorious career in the sport.

In an interview with ESPN, Steveson spoke about his retirement.

"I'ms done," said Steveson. "I did what I came to do. I was going to win an Olympic gold, win the national tournament again. It’s just weird. I don’t know how to describe it." (h/t MMA Fighting)

Steveson credited his team for helping him out throughout the process. He also shared some words of wisdom for younger athletes who are chasing a career in wrestling.

"Just maturing, physically and mentally, having good people around me. Having a good support system. It’s taken me to many places, you guys could see so many more. Just stay focused, stay grinding, keep a good friends group, young kids stay in school, have fun, train hard and love wrestling. You will never get here if you don’t love it," Steveson added.

Legends like Triple H and Mick Foley also took to social media to congratulate the wrestling sensation on a legendary collegiate career.

Gable Steveson is yet to make his in-ring debut for WWE, and fans will keep a close eye on the 21-year old to see how he fares in the world of professional wrestling.

