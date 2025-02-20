Elon Musk reacts to J. D. Vance sharing on Joe Rogan's show what changed his mind about COVID vaccine, details how it nearly hospitalized him

Elon Musk has reacted to J.D. Vance's Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) conversation, wherein Vance explained what changed his mind about the COVID-19 vaccine. Musk himself claimed that the vaccine's booster shot almost hospitalized him.

Back in October 2024, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan hosted the Republican Party's J.D. Vance on episode #2221 of the JRE. They addressed the allegedly insidious connection between pharmaceutical companies and powerful American politicians/political groups.

Rogan suggested that Big Pharma ought to be held accountable for the side effects of their drugs, including the COVID-19 vaccines. Vance recounted his own experience with the vaccine and stated:

"I took the vax, and I haven't been boosted or anything. But the moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vax thing was the sickest that I've been in the last 15 years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing ... The worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection. I'm not really willing to trade that."

Vance claimed that many people he knew had gotten particularly sick after getting the vaccine's second shot. He indicated that discussing the alleged side effects of COVID vaccines was supposedly taboo in the U.S. Rogan chimed in by implying that many of the Big Pharma companies had a long history of lying, but still weren't punished for their drugs' alleged side effects.

Watch them discuss the topic below (1:06:00):

Taking to X, Elon Musk recently reacted to a resurfaced clip from the aforementioned conversation. Musk explained that he had a similar experience to Vance, which almost led to hospitalization. Musk even encouraged mRNA research to continue and wrote:

"I had a similar experience. Covid itself was nothing. I got the OG Wuhan strain before vaccines were out. J&J vaccine hurt my arm, but otherwise nothing. But the mRNA booster hit extremely hard. Massive chest pain. Felt like I got hit by a truck. Almost went to hospital. That said, synthetic mRNA has a lot of potential to cure cancer and other diseases. Research should continue."

Elon Musk's 2023 assessment of COVID-19 vaccine, supposed side effects he faced

Back in 2023, Elon Musk put forth a tweet, highlighting that he wasn't against vaccines but simply believed that the debate around a given vaccine's efficacy mustn't be shut down. He also criticized the Joe Biden-helmed U.S. regime's past policies of reportedly mandating companies to coerce employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, Elon Musk recounted that the third vaccine shot negatively affected his own health. Excerpts from his tweet read:

"As for myself, I got original Covid before the vaccine was out (mild cold symptoms) and had to get three vaccines for travel. The third shot almost sent me to hospital ... There is also great potential for curing many diseases using synthetic mRNA, so let's not throw the baby out with the bath water."

Eventually, Elon Musk supported Donald Trump getting re-elected as the U.S. President in 2024. The Trump administration, with J.D. Vance as Vice President, has been helming the U.S. government since January 2025; with Musk serving in the regime's DOGE department.

