Elon Musk reacts as Joe Rogan puts the spotlight on the concerning state of funding for Kids Wish Network: "They send zero dollars"

Joe Rogan's recent revelation on how nonprofit organizations in America are misusing the funds they receive caught the attention of Elon Musk.

A handle on X called Wall Street Apes, recently shared a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In the clip, the UFC commentator expressed his disbelief on how the Kids Wish Network and Cancer Fund of America allocate their funds. He said:

"Kids Wish Network, look at this. They raised $127 million, they paid to solicitors a $109 million. And they spent percentage on direct cash aid to the actual kids is 2.5%. Look at the Cancer Fund of America, less than 1% went to the actual thing."

Musk, who is the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also shared his thoughts on the topic and reshared the clip of Rogan. Musk highlighted that those organizations had ignored his repeated requests for accurate accounts of their spending. He wrote:

"When the scams run for long enough with no one paying attention, they literally send zero dollars to the kids. Zero. Many times, I have asked for pictures of the funding recipients. Sometimes, they can’t even come up with a single picture."

Check out Elon Musk and Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan discusses the ongoing criticisms against Elon Musk

After uncovering several concerning facts about federal spending in the U.S., Elon Musk has faced intense scrutiny from a portion of American citizens. During a recent discussion on Joe Rogan's podcast, guest Bridget Phetasy mentioned the ongoing protests against Musk.

In response, Rogan defended the Tesla CEO and claimed that such activities are part of a propaganda effort by individuals affected by Musk's actions since he became the head of DOGE.

"I guarantee it's organized. I guarantee it's organized by the same people that are going to lose a sh*tload of money based on all these discoveries at DOGE. There's no way they're not. If you look at what DOGE is uncovering, what they're uncovering with this USA stuff, a lot of that stuff was organized through NGOs, protests, they organized the attempt at getting Trump impeached..."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:38):

