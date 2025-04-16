Elon Musk shares one-word reaction as Joe Rogan offers honest take on Tesla's self-driving features 

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has changed the car industry forever with the introduction of Tesla's self-driving features. Musk recently shared his reaction to Joe Rogan's honest opinion on the features of his new Tesla Model S.

Rogan, who has had Musk on his podcast multiple times, shares a great deal of respect and acknowledges the billionaire's skills and knowledge. The UFC commentator has always been full of praise for Musk and his accomplishments with PayPal, X, and SpaceX.

Rogan recently got his Model S car delivered to him, and the podcaster was left amazed at the capability of his new vehicle. Rogan was impressed by the self-driving qualities of the vehicle, with it being able to change lanes to avoid slow traffic, read signs, and stop at red lights.

Taking to X, Rogan wrote:

"I had my Tesla model S drive me home the other day with FSD, and it’s fucking wild. Changes lanes to avoid slow traffic, stops at red lights and stop signs, hits the blinkers and turns for you. It’s bananas."

Musk replied to Rogan's post, simply writing:

"Cool."

Check out Elon Musk's comment below:

When Joe Rogan shed light on Khabib Nurmagomedov's ceremonial weigh-in speech against Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had one of the most dangerous and hostile rivalries ever seen in the UFC. Both fighters had clear dislike for one another and many incidents occurred which caused the pair to finally square off inside the octagon. The fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov was the highest-grossing fight in UFC history.

During the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins, Nurmagomedov was booed by the fans as Rogan interviewed him. According to Rogan, Nurmagomedov handled the situation very well. He said:

"When he fought Conor McGregor, they were booing him at the weigh-in. When I'm talking to him, they're all booing, they're all Conor McGregor fans, they flew in from Ireland. This is a big fight. He's like. 'I'm gonna smash your boy.' He was on top of him, pounding him going, 'Let's talk now.' Beating the f*** out of him. He used that as fuel."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:29):

