Elon Musk shares one-word reaction to Joe Rogan’s eye-opening question about members of Congress: “You’re worth $30 million” 

Joe Rogan recently made some interesting points on the puzzling income of the US Congress. The popular MMA commentator pointed out the suspiciously huge difference between the official salary of US Congress members and their actual net worth. They seem to be making way more than what they're officially capable of.

Ad

In a video shared by Wall Street Apes on X, Rogan elaborated on this topic with more a few insinuating words:

“You look at the amount of money some of those Congress people are worth, and you are like, you tell me how you make $180,000 a year and you are worth $30 million. I can't find a way that makes any sense. You should be really busy, right? So if you should be really busy doing this $180,000 to a year job, well who has time to have a side hustle that pays you 10x more?"

Ad

Trending

Check out the full video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Rogan's close friend, Elon Musk, agreed and reshared the post with a single word:

"Indeed"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Rogan sees Elon Musk cleaning up the U.S. government like he did with X

The days of US Congress members having suspicious streams of income may be soon over as Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will most like "clean up" the government. Joe Rogan firmly believes this and has been saying it even before Donald Trump won the elections.

Ad

In a previous JRE episode, the podcasting pioneer explained how the SpaceX CEO would do to the US government what he did with X, years ago:

"One of the things that I thought was extraordinary that Elon was getting pushed back on was his idea of making the government more efficient. And that auditing the various programs and finding out how to make them more efficient. A lot of people really freaked out about that."

Ad

Rogan continued:

"The main argument from the intelligent people that I saw was, 'What are you gonna do? Are you gonna fire all these people that are in charge of the government?' I don't think that's the answer for an ineffective government, is to let the same people do the same thing because otherwise you have to fire them."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.