Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The wait is over as Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez are set to clash in the main event of a highly anticipated fight card. The event is promoted by Top Rank and is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Navarrete enters the bout with a 39-2-1 professional record, with 32 wins coming via KO/TKO. He is coming off an impressive sixth-round knockout win over Oscar Valdez to retain his championship. It was a significant win as he bounced back from his split-decision loss to Denys Berinchyk in his attempt to capture the vacant WBO lightweight championship.
Meanwhile, Suarez enters the bout with an unbeaten 18-0 professional record, with 10 wins coming via KO/TKO including his latest third-round TKO win over Jorge Castaneda to capture the vacant WBO International super featherweight championship.
Navarrete vs. Suarez isn't the only title that will be contested on the card as a vacant interim IBF lightweight champion will be crowned in the co-main event, when Raymond Muratalla takes on Zaur Abdullaev.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the official fight week poster for Navarrete vs. Suarez below:
What time does Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez fight card begin?
Coverage for the upcoming Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET (Eastern time) / 7 p.m. PT (Pacific time) / 3 a.m. BST. In other markets, the event will take place at the following times: 7:30 a.m. IST (Sunday) / 11 a.m. JST / 12 p.m. AEST (Sunday).
The prelims get underway at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM BST/ 3 AM IST (Sunday), 6:30 AM JST (Sunday) / 7:30 AM AEST.
What time does the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez fight begin?
The live coverage of the main card begins at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, and the main event competitors are expected to be making their ringwalks at approximately 1 AM ET (10 PM PT / 6 AM BST).
How to watch the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez fight?
The event takes place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California and will air live on ESPN for fans in the United States and Sky Sports Action for fans in the U.K.
Both the main card and prelims will also be streaming live on ESPN+.
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez fight card
Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Charly Suarez (WBO junior lightweight championship)
Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev (Vacant interim IBF lightweight championship)
Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez (Junior lightweight)
Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward (Junior bantamweight)
Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran (Welterweight)
Sammy Contreras vs. TBA (Junior welterweight)
Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado (Featherweight)
Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina (Lightweight)
Sebastian Garcia vs. Azat Hovhannisyan (Junior featherweight)