Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez showdown is set for this Saturday, May 10, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The 12-round contest will see Navarrete put his WBO super featherweight (junior lightweight) title on the line against Suarez.

Navarrete enters this bout riding the momentum of a sixth-round knockout victory over Oscar Valdez in December, where he successfully defended his WBO super featherweight title. Prior to that win, however, the 30-year-old Mexican suffered a narrow split decision loss to Denys Berinchyk in May 2024. 'Cowboy' holds a professional record of 39-2, with 32 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Charly Suarez steps into the ring with an undefeated professional record of 18-0, including 10 victories by knockout. 'King's Warrior' was last seen in action in September, when he secured a dominant third-round technical knockout victory over Jorge Castaneda.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?

With the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez showdown fast approaching, boxing fans are eager to learn about the potential earnings of both fighters. While official figures have yet to be disclosed, educated estimates can be made based on their previous fight purses and earning patterns, offering insight into what each boxer might take home on fight night.

'Cowboy' is widely regarded as the more experienced and successful fighter, making it likely that he will command the majority of the purse, especially considering Suarez's relatively low profile on the global boxing stage.

According to a report by BetMGM, Navarrete earned approximately $2.1 million for his triumphant first encounter with Oscar Valdez in August 2023. However, following a draw against Robson Conceicao and a loss to Denys Berinchyk, his market value appears to have dipped slightly.

As a result, he reportedly earned around $1 million for his rematch with Valdez. Now, 'Cowboy' is reportedly projected to pocket between $1.2 million and $1.5 million for his bout this Saturday.

Meanwhile, 'King's Warrior' is anticipated to earn between $500,000 and $800,000 for the fight, marking the highest payday of his professional career to date.

