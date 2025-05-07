Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez showdown is set to headline the action this weekend on May 10 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The 12-round clash will see Navarrete defend his WBO super featherweight title against the undefeated Suarez.

The ring walk, often accompanied by adrenaline-pumping entrance music, is one of the most emotionally charged and iconic moments in any major fight. More than mere spectacle, these dramatic entrances elevate the arena’s atmosphere and amplify the crowd's anticipation.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the official walkout songs for the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez clash have not yet been confirmed, let's take a look at the entrance music each boxer has chosen for previous bouts.

With a professional record of 39-2, including 32 knockouts, Navarrete is fresh off a dominant sixth-round knockout victory over Oscar Valdez in their December rematch, successfully defending his WBO super featherweight title. However, before that triumph, the 30-year-old Mexican faced a setback, suffering a narrow split decision loss to Denys Berinchyk in May 2024.

When it comes to his ring walkout songs, 'Cowboy' has remained consistent, often selecting the iconic 'El Hijo del Pueblo' by Vicente Fernandez, a powerful track that pays tribute to his Hispanic roots.

Meanwhile, Suarez enters the ring with a flawless professional record of 18-0, boasting 10 knockouts. 'King's Warrior' last fought in September, where he secured a dominant third-round technical knockout over Jorge Castaneda.

The 36-year-old Filipino boxer has consistently entered the ring to the iconic track 'Mr. Rager' by Kid Cudi, making it a signature part of his walkout.

