Emily Ducote closes Invicta 40 with a unanimous decision win

Invicta FC is now officially back in business after the pandemic.

Well, you can add Invicta to the list of organizations to come back from the pandemic as they've been in the dark for the last four months. Invicta FC 40 started quite auspiciously as well.

Just minutes before ring announcer Joe Martinez introduced the first fight a power generator at the PAL in Kansas City, Kansas blew. It left everyone in the dark for about 20 minutes. Once they got power back into the building Invicta 40 started with the 100th strawweight fight in the company's history and it was between Shelby Koren and Genia Goodin.

The five-fight card at Invicta 40 then closed with another strawweight matchup. This one was between former Juliana Lima and former Bellator fighter, Emily Ducote. Both 115-pound fighters came into the fight 1-1 in Invicta.

Ducote's jab was apparent from the early part of the fight. But Lima clipped her with an uppercut that stung the 26-year-old. They then clinched up along the fence where Lima landed multiple thai knees. As the former UFC fighter picked up her pace, she was finding the target with some kicks as well. It caused Ducote's right eye to swell as well.

Lima was the more aggressive of the pair. And her balanced attack was working well, stifling the wrestling of Ducote. Eventually, though Ducote was able to secure a takedown and went right into side control. There she reigned down some elbows with one of them opening a cut under Lima's right eye.

Heading into the last round it was dead even and they both stayed in the pocket and exchanged. With under, a minute left Ducote got another takedown and stuffed one from Lima. It was that little extra that locked up a unanimous decision win for Ducote. It also puts Lima now on a two-fight losing streak.