“Emotional” Mikey Musumeci happy to see sister Tammi Musumeci enjoying jiu-jitsu again 

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was overcome with tears of joy seeing his sister, Tammi Musumeci, find her love for jiu-jitsu once again inside the Circle.

Tammi Musumeci, the older brother of fan favorite Mikey Musumeci, made her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 8 in March, scoring a unanimous decision win over Biana Basilio. While she has sometimes had a love-hate relationship with the sport, her first victory under the ONE Championship banner has appeared to reignite the spark that she once seemingly lost.

Speaking about his sister's renewed desire to compete, Mikey Musumeci said:

“I got so emotional, seeing my sister happy again, and enjoying jiu-jitsu – more like when she was a kid, and was up-and-coming, and trying to win Worlds, and was excited,” Mikey Musumeci told the Jiu-Jitsu Times. “There was an older Tammi that I haven’t seen in a long time [because] the regular, toxic jiu-jitsu community kind of killed her enjoyment for competing.”

With her first ONE Championship win under her belt, Tammi Musumeci is itching to get back inside the Circle. She will do exactly that on July 14 when she heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. Standing in the way of her second-straight victory will be IBJJF world champion Amanda Alequin. Interestingly, Tammi got better off Amanda on two occasions in the 2021 FloGrappling WNO Championship.

Alequin, affectionately known by fans as ‘Tubby’, will make her long-awaited ONE Championship debut after dominating on the Florida grappling circuit en route to becoming a multi-time IBJJF world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

