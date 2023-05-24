One Championship News: Tammi Musumeci set to face IBJJF world champion at ONE Fight Night 12

Tammi Musumeci’s next appearance in ONE Championship just got a date.

The five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will take on Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

BJJ publication Jiu-Jitsu Times first reported the development.

This will be the second time that Musumeci fights under the ONE Championship banner, and also the second time that she’ll face a fellow BJJ world champion.

Musumeci made her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video against ADCC world champion Bianca Basilio in the strawweight division.

Though the match didn’t end in a submission, Musumeci came away with the unanimous decision victory following her relentless pursuit of a decisive finish.

Alequin, meanwhile, is a 2016 IBJJ No-Gi world champion and was a gold medal winner in the 2019 IBJJF No-Gi Pan Championships.

Tammi Musumeci and Amanda Alequin are old enemies

Though this will be Amanda Alequin’s first match in ONE Championship, it won’t be the first time that she and Tammi Musumeci will square off in a submission grappling match.

Musumeci and Alequin met twice in the same tournament at the FloGrappling Who’s Number One Championships in 2021.

Both matches ended in a decision with Musumeci taking the win in the two bouts. The last of which was for the bronze medal in the female 115-pound division.

It would be interesting for Musumeci and Alequin to revive their rivalry on the global stage with ONE Championship.

Both fighters had stellar careers before signing with the promotion, and a win for either could give them an ample case to contend for ONE Championship gold in the future.

ONE Fight Night 12, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes