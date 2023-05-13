Danielle Kelly weighs in on possible Jessa Khan or Tammi Musumeci fight

With two wins and a draw under her belt in ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly has established herself as one of the top submission grappling competitors on the roster.

The 27-year-old is never afraid to step up against the biggest challenges available, and she has proven that inside the Circle on three separate occasions.

Facing off with clashing styles to her own, Kelly has proven that she is a competitor that can do both.

If given the opportunity, she can threaten with submission attempts and finish the contest before the time limit, as she did against Mariia Molchanova.

Against more physical grappling styles that prevent her from pulling off more submission attempts, she has also proven that she knows how to dig deep and secure the win when things aren’t going the way she would like them to.

Following her most recent win over Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 in February, Danielle Kelly has got her sights set on taking on some fellow Jiu-Jitsu specialists so that she can really prove that she belongs among the best.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, she had a few names that she wants to tick off her list, dropping both Jessa Khan and Tammi Musumeci into the mix:

“I know Tammi [Musumeci] might have called me out too, I would love to get that one back in my weight class. You know come down to 115, same ruleset that you did, yeah I’d love to get that one, both of them [Musumeci and Jessa Khan].

She added:

“I would just really love to get that one back, she’s really good and hopefully, it’s the same ruleset because I studied her (Tammi Musumeci’s) game.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kelly previously faced Tammi Musumeci back in September of 2021 where Tammi was able to secure an armlock submission for the win.

