"End of the day, it’s in the hands of God" - Sean Strickland explains why he doesn't watch opponents' tapes before fights

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is as unconventional in his methodology as they come.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Strickland revealed that he does not watch his fights due to the self-esteem issues it induces in him. He also mentioned that he avoids watching his opponents' tapes while preparing for a fight.

'Tarzan' also detailed his own mindset and how he zones out to approach fight night as just another regular night. He said:

“I don’t watch fights. [Do you watch your opponent though?] No, no. Low self-esteem, you know. It just kind of builds up in me. I’m like, 'You f*****g suck! You’re a loser, you shouldn’t have won that fight!' So I just ignore it. [So do you just leave all the game planning to your coaches then?] I forget that I’m fighting. Like I don’t even think about it. It’s just another day. Not one bit [think about my opponent]. I think about my weight cut... At the end of the day, it’s in the hands of God.”

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments below (4:20):

Dricus du Plessis believes his title showdown against Sean Strickland will not go the distance

Sean Strickland will defend his title for the first time in the main event of UFC 297 this weekend.

His challenger, Dricus du Plessis, predicted that the fight will not go the distance by citing both fighters' respective approaches. 19 of the 20 wins in his professional career have come via finishes, with nine knockouts.

''Stillknocks' said in an interview with MMA Junkie:

"I'm going to do what I need to do to win the fight... 'Cause that’s what it takes to become the world champion. But in my honest opinion, this fight is not going the distance. There’s no way. He’s a guy who walks forward. I’m a guy that likes to go forward."

The South African also claimed that the fight had the potential to be one of the best in the year.

"This is going to be one of those fights. If he can stay standing, if he can take what I give, this is a Fight of the Year contender, 100 percent."

Check out Du Plessis' full comments below (9:50):