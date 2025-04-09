“Enjoying Muay Thai again” - Nico Carrillo thrilled to rediscover inner fire after successful featherweight move vs Sitthichai

ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai standout 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland made his 155-pound return last weekend. He delivered the performance of a lifetime against Thai legend 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Carrillo moved up to featherweight for the first time since his first appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization, and wound up with impressive results.

The Scottish knockout artist scored a second-round knockout victory over Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, and took home a $50,000 bonus in the process.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interviews, Carrillo shared just how much he enjoyed competing at this weight class. He said:

"So much stronger. I keep saying the same stuff in interviews, but it’s important to just have fun. Just enjoying the process is a big part of that, and just enjoying Muay Thai again, because fight camps were a little bit torturous for me. So now I'm just enjoying a full fight camp, loving the sport again. It's really important for me. And then, yeah, I feel still much happier at featherweight."

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo after earning sweet redemption at ONE Fight Night 30: "I feel at peace"

After getting one back in the winner's column at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend, 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo can finally let it go. He told Mitch Chilson in the ring after his knockout win over Sitthichai:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I’m back in the winning column, I’m just totally at peace with myself and life can resume for me."

