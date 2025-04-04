“Sparks an interest in me” - Nico Carrillo says MMA could be an option once he fulfills his destiny in Muay Thai

Scottish knockout artist and former ONE world title challenger 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is one of the most talented and exciting strikers in the world today.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product is ready to make his highly anticipated featherweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend, and he hopes to challenge for the gold soon so he can achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

However, the 26-year-old Carrillo doesn't plan on stopping there. In fact, the Scottish star says he is seriously contemplating trying his luck in mixed martial arts competition, but only after he achieves what he has set out to do in 'the art of eight limbs'.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow in a recent interview on YouTube, Carrillo talked about being open to transitioning to MMA in the future.

'King of the North' said:

"Absolutely. Being at Bangtao Gym, where I’m around a lot of stars, it definitely sparks an interest in me. However, I feel like I’ve got a lot of unfinished business and untapped potential in Muay Thai."

First, Carrillo has to take care of business against an icon in his next fight.

Nico Carrillo draws Thai icon Sitthichai in featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo has drawn an iconic foe in his first foray into ONE Championship's stacked featherweight Muay Thai division this weekend.

Carrillo is set to face Muay Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand in a three-round featherweight Muay Thai clash.

The two meet at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 30 as it happens.

