Nico Carrillo expected Nabil Anane to shock the world against Superlek: “I knew he was a great fighter”

Former top-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland had no doubt in his mind that former rival Nabil Anane would take care of business against Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Anane entered the ONE Championship ring last month against the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion a sizeable underdog. No one gave the Algerian-Thai star a chance at beating the Thai veteran, but Anane did the impossible.

He routed Superlek en route to a three-round unanimous decision victory, where he dominated the entire way through and even sent 'The Kicking Machine' to the canvas for the very first time in his career.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow in a recent interview, Carrillo expressed confidence in his former foe.

'King of the North' stated:

"At the end of the fight, at that time, I knew Nabil was gonna win. It wasn’t only because of what happened, but I knew he was a great fighter."

That being said, Carrillo has his hands full with his own big test coming right up next weekend.

Nico Carrillo goes to war with Thai veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo will take on Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his featherweight Muay Thai debut.

The two exchange strikes at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

