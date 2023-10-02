"Enough is enough" - Andrew Tate calls for capital punishment amid stronghold of knife crimes in the UK

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate expressed his concern over knife crime offence in the United Kingdom.

Tate holds dual American and British nationality and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the rising cases of knife crime in the United Kingdom. He called for a strict capital punishment for anyone caught weilding the knife for illegal activities.

He wrote:

"Death penalty for all knife crime offences in the UK. Enough is enough."

Check out his post below on X:

Expand Tweet

Fans opined under Andrew Tate's tweet with varying takes on the solution offered by him.

"A good solution is a good solution if it solves the problem good, fast and properly."

"Many knife crimes are young people who don’t won’t can’t grasp the consequences especially under the influence We should be looking at the shambles that is their background to find where we can prevent kids hitting the hard stuff and getting into gangs, and most of all find out why they don’t have respect for life."

There wasn't whole agreement in the replies, as one commented:

"It can have a positive impact, but it can also lead to chaos."

Check out the comments below:

Fans comments under Tate's post.

Some users pointed out the contradictory nature of Tate's tweet by suggesting a similar punishment for human trafficking. Tate is currently facing charges of human trafficking amongst others in Romania.

He is under house arrest alongside his brother Tristan Tate after the two spent several months in jail last year. Their case is currently undergoing due legal process.

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate - A strong advocate for reform to knife crime in the UK

Andrew Tate has always been vocal about the knife crime epidemic in the United Kingdom, and specifically the capital city of London.

On multiple instances, Tate has gone on long rants about the issue while providing solutions of harsh punishment to deter violators from testing the law.

“We need to get firm and we need to get tough. And the problem with our country is, we have a whole bunch of pussy politicians who refuse to accept the genuine issue or do anything about it. What needs to happen is mandatory prison sentences for anyone caught using a knife. And mandatory life sentences for anyone who takes someone else’s life.”

Andrew Tate has also been critical of London's mayor Sadiq Khan on various occasions including in his debate on Piers Morgan's show.

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates