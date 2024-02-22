"Entertainment event with a prearranged outcome" - Fans react as the DAZN UK PPV price for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is announced

Fans appear to be unhappy with the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou UK PPV price.

On March 8 in Saudi Arabia, 'AJ' and 'The Predator' will meet. For both men, the fight is an incredibly important one. Especially given the fact that the winner is reportedly expected to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk going down in May.

In the last week, a lot of information has been released about the event itself. Now, fans have learned the price point for the event. For those in America, they can expect to spend $69.99 to purchase the card through DAZN.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou PPV cost for the UK has been revealed as well. For those across the pond, they can catch the action for £19.99 for new subscribers to DAZN. For existing subscribers, they will have to pay £18.99.

On X, a lot of fans weren't pleased to see the PPV price. Most fans seemed to poke fun at the fact that existing subscribers only get a single euro off of the price. While others took aim at the heavyweight bout itself.

One of the fans said:

"For what might be an exhibition/entertainment event with a prearranged outcome"

See more fan reactions to the PPV news below:

What else are fans getting on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou PPV? Undercard as of now

Fans can debate if the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou PPV cost is worth it, but the card is shaping up to be great.

Obviously, the heavyweight main event is going to be the main draw for most fans. However, the card itself packs a lot of power and a lot of big men. In the co-main event, WBO interim champion Zhilei Zhang will look to defeat Joseph Parker.

'Big Bang' is coming off back-to-back wins over Joe Joyce, while the Australian last upset Deontay Wilder in December. Beyond that co-main event is another heavyweight clash. The undefeated Justis Huni will return on the undercard to face former cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena.

Beyond those bouts, the only finalized fights as of now are Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain and Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball. That being said, fans can expect more announcements for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card in the coming days.

It's worth noting other boxers, including the young Roman Fury, have been linked to the card. However, he doesn't have an opponent as of now.