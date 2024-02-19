"Literally zero hype for this event" - Fans refuse to pay for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou after surprise broadcaster announcement

Some fans aren't happy to see Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou on pay-per-view.

Earlier today, fans got some information about next month's heavyweight event. On March 8 in Saudi Arabia, 'AJ' and 'The Predator' will meet in a 10-round bout. For both men, the fight is an extremely important one.

The former two-time heavyweight champion enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak. Last December, Joshua destroyed Otto Wallin, scoring a fifth-round knockout victory. With the win, he was expected to move onto a long-awaited bout with Deontay Wilder.

Instead, 'The Bronze Bomber' was pulled in favor of Ngannou after being upset by Joseph Parker. The former UFC champion moved to the boxing ring last year, nearly upsetting Tyson Fury. Next month, he will return, still in pursuit of his first win.

Earlier today, broadcasters were revealed for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. For those in the U.S., the pay-per-view event will air on DAZN pay-per-view. For those across the pond in the U.K., it will air on both DAZN and Sky Sports pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

Some fans aren't happy with the pay-per-view aspect of the heavyweight clash. On X, several fans voiced their displeasure with the announcement earlier today.

One of the comments read:

"Is it me, or is there zero hype for this event whatsoever. Barely anyone is talking about it".

See fan reactions in the post below:

[Comments from the comment section of @MichaelBensonn on X]

Who else is fighting on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou?

Some fans might not be too happy with the price, but there's a lot more than Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou going down on March 8.

Obviously, the main event between 'AJ' and 'The Predator' is the main draw for most fans. Given the popularity of the two boxers and their stature in the boxing world, it makes sense.

However, the card itself is shaping up to be a great one. In the co-main event, defending WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang will look to defeat Joseph Parker. The Australian previously dominated Deontay Wilder in December, while 'Big Bang' has scored two wins in a row over Joe Joyce.

Moving beyond that bout is the return of Justis Huni. The heavyweight prospect will return on March 8 to face former cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena. Beyond that, other announced matchups include Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain and Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball.

That being said, there are other fights for the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou that haven't been announced. One bout includes the return of the undefeated Roman Fury, but his opponent hasn't been announced.