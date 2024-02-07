Undefeated cruiserweight prospect added to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard

The undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou continues to be built.

On March 8, 'AJ' and 'The Predator' will face-off in a high-profile DAZN pay-per-view main event. The bout will go down in Saudi Arabia and is a pivotal one for both men. In keeping with previous events going down in the Middle East, the undercard for this event is expected to be stacked.

While the card is still largely bare as of now, the event now has a new addition. As first reported by BoxingScene, undefeated cruiserweight prospect Justis Huni has been added to the undercard of the event. 'JPH' has racked up an impressive 8-0 record thus far.

In those fight bouts, he's defeated names such as former title challenger Andrew Tabiti and Paul Gallen. On the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, Huni will meet another former title challenger. That man being South Africa's finest, Kevin Lerena.

'The KO Kid' enters this matchup holding a 30-2 record and is a former IBO cruiserweight champion. Lerena is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Senad Gashi in November. His one loss in the last ten years was a third-round stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in 2022.

That defeat to 'Dynamite' saw Lerena floor the Brit three times in the first before making a comeback. Next month, the South African will look to keep his winning ways going against the rising Justis Huni.

Who else is fighting on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou?

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard still needs work but is shaping up well.

Obviously, the heavyweight slugfest between 'AJ' and 'The Predator' is the main draw for fans. However, that's far from the only heavyweight action slated for March 8.

In the co-main event, WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang will return to face Joseph Parker. 'Big Bang' is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Joe Joyce, while the Australian last upset Deontay Wilder in December.

As of now, there are only two other matchups announced for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou that aren't Juusstis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena. Those matchups are Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball and Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne.

However, there are several boxers linked to the event who currently lack an opponent. One of those names is the rising Roman Fury. The brother of Tyson Fury, a cruiserweight, has accumulated a 3-0 record to this point.