Otto Wallin reveals devastating injuries suffered in Anthony Joshua loss

Otto Wallin suffered a fractured nose in his defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua.

'All In' and 'AJ' met in the main event of the high-profile 'Day Of Reckoning' card last month in Saudi Arabia. Wallin headed into the matchup unbeaten since a 2019 loss to Tyson Fury and had defeated names such as former champion Murat Gassiev.

However, it looked like vintage Joshua last month. In the main event of a DAZN pay-per-view offering, the British boxer put on a clinch. The former two-time champion battered Wallin, eventually forcing the Swede to quit on his stool at the end of round five.

Weeks removed from the defeat, Wallin has broken his silence. Speaking to Boxing News, the former title challenger praised Joshua and his win. However, he also added that he's already gotten surgery for a broken nose.

Furthermore, his time in surgery likely isn't over, either. Speaking in the interview, he stated (via Boxing Social):

“I have a fracture on my nose, it’s not completely broken, but it’s fractured...I noticed that I was bleeding but when you are in the fight you have so much adrenaline and it was early in the fight. I noticed that it was uncomfortable but I don’t think it made a big difference... I’ve gotta heal up. I’m going to the hospital on Tuesday to deal with my nose. I had a surgery after the fight, and I might need another one.”

Check out his comments (3:30):

Otto Wallin changes verdict about Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

After Otto Wallin vs. Anthony Joshua, 'All In' has admitted that he was wrong about the Brit.

Heading into the fight, the Swedish boxer was confident that he could upset 'AJ'. Seeing as how he nearly upset Tyson Fury in very similar circumstances in 2019, his confidence made a lot of sense.

Expand Tweet

Instead, he was completely dominated and lost by knockout. Speaking to Boxing News, Wallin admitted that he was wrong about Joshua. Not only that, but he's now rethinking a bout with 'The Gypsy King'.

In the past, Wallin has stated that Fury would easily defeat Joshua if they fought. However, he's not as sure now, stating:

"He might be on to something really good with Ben Davison, and Ben obviously knows Tyson. I don’t know. There’s a lot of variables. I always said that Fury would win that fight, but now just being in with Joshua, I feel a little bit different... But, I don’t know, it’s changed my mind a bit after this fight.”