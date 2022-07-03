Watch: Mikey Musumeci and other epic reactions from ONE Championship stars who bagged the $50K bonus

ONE Championship has awarded at least one US $50k bonus for impressive performances in every event this year. Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Mikey Musumeci was one of the many stars that shined brightly to claim the bonus, and their reactions have truly been inspiring.

Winning the $50K bonus can be a life-changing experience, and it’s understandable that fighters get emotional when they learn that they won it. Musumeci revealed that what truly made the win special was the fact that it was his first competition since he lost his grandmother.

Meanwhile, ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin and eight-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison were both ecstatic after learning that they too had won bonuses. Malykhin couldn’t contain his happiness, while Harrison broke out some dance moves to express his joy.

Swedish teenage sensation Smilla Sundell was speechless when Mitch Chilson told her about the bonus after she won the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly also got a bonus in her promotional debut. Kelly was overcome with emotion, and she even compared her reaction to a popular Kim Kardashian meme.

Watch the fighters' reactions in the video below:

ONE Championship stars get another chance at $50K bonus at ONE 159

The stars of ONE Championship are going to have another shot at the $50K bonus on July 22 at ONE 159.

ONE Championship's upcoming event will be headlined by two world title bouts. Reinier de Ridder will defend his ONE middleweight world title against Vitaly Bigdash, while Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez will battle it out for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

The card features a host of exciting fighters, including two former winners of the $50K bonus.

Zhang Peimian will be in action on the card against Aslanbek Zikreev in a strawweight kickboxing showdown. Chinese striker Peimian is fresh off a bonus-winning TKO over Josh Tonna at ONE: Lights Out.

Meanwhile, Sinsamut Klinmee will make his return to the Circle when he takes on Islam Murtazaev in a lightweight Muay Thai matchup. Klinmee shocked the world when he knocked out Nieky Holzken at ONE X to bag the bonus.

