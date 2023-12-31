"Epitome of beauty"- Brittney Palmer stuns in dazzling swimsuit, draws admiration from fans

Brittney Palmer recently set Instagram ablaze with a picture of herself in a swimsuit.

Earlier this month, Palmer announced her shock retirement as a UFC octagon girl. After being a part of the promotion for over a decade, and winning five Ringcard Girl of the Year awards, she called it a career following UFC 296 alongside Arianny Celeste.

As a result of her multifaceted career, Palmer has built a massive following on social media. Her fans know that she is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest social media post is no exception.

Palmer's followers were quick to flood the comment section of her post with their reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

When Brittney Palmer recalls her near-death experience at 21 years old

Brittney Palmer hasn't been shy to speak about the ups and downs she has faced in her life. In an interview with SunSport earlier this year, the former UFC octagon girl spoke about the profound impact of a near-fatal car accident at the age of 21. She said:

"When I was 21, I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period, I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together."

Facing months of recovery, Palmer revealed that she opted for a different path. The former UFC ring girl spoke about how instead of traditional therapy or painkillers, she turned to art. While recalling how it reignited a hidden passion, she said:

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it; I just couldn't imagine dancing again."