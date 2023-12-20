Retired UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer’s “naughty or nice” festive season picture triggers fan frenzy

Retired UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest social media post is no exception. The 36-year-old recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of photos featuring her in a red lingerie set.

Palmer captioned the post:

"Trying to be good for goodness sake"

However, her followers were quick to point out that she looked anything but innocent. The comments section was flooded with compliments:

"Wow looking gorgeous fabulous 🔥❤️🔥❤️❤️🔥🔥"

"My beautiful baby, I love you so very much ❤️💎❤️"

"Well i will say you’re more than good 🌹"

"What an all around beauty! 😍"

"I don't know I think your going on the naughty list dressed like that 😍"

Check out the other comments below:

The former ring girl has amassed a loyal following of over 1 million followers on Instagram, and she regularly uses the platform to share glimpses of her life, from her workouts and travels to her fashion sense and love for art.

Brittney Palmer on her near-death experience

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer isn't afraid to unveil the unexpected chapters of her life. In a recent interview with SunSport, she revealed the profound impact of a near-fatal car accident at 21, an event that shattered her reality and ignited a hidden passion.

"When I was 21, I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period, I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together."

Facing months of recovery, Palmer opted for a unique path: instead of traditional therapy or painkillers, she turned to art:

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it; I just couldn't imagine dancing again."