Eric Albarracin says that The Korean Zombie could be next in line for a UFC Featherweight title shot

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung is expected to face Brian Ortega.

The Korean Zombie's coach in the United States believes he could get the next title shot.

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung is all set to face Brian Ortega in a possible #1 contender's fight at a later point this year. However, following Alexander Volkanovski's controversial split decision victory over Max Holloway, The Korean Zombie called the Australian a "shameful" Champion and vowed to finish him if given the opportunity.

Eric Albarracin, who is the man behind the success of Henry Cejudo and Paulo Costa, took The Korean Zombie under his wing too at Fight Ready. He's been full of praise for the South Korean star, who was in camp around the time Paulo Costa was preparing for his Yoel Romero fight.

Albarracin was even involved heavily in The Korean Zombie's preparation against Brian Ortega last year and told BJPENN.com that he believes Korean Zombie is next in line for a title shot:

“Definitely, Zombie is right there. Zombie is probably the number one athlete in Korea. He did his military stint and came back and has been on a roll, getting two quick knockouts. Korean Zombie is definitely next in line. We are going to after 145 and 185,”

Does The Korean Zombie have a claim for a title shot?

It's tough to say if The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung deserves a title shot following his last two wins against Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar. While they're undoubtedly two big names, a win against a former title contender in Brian Ortega could be what he needs to secure a shot against Max Holloway.

Zabit Magomedsharipov appears to be a win away from a title shot as well as he is slated to face Yair Rodriguez at some point in August or September. However, one would assume that if The Korean Zombie wins, he'll get the title shot due to being a bigger and more marketable name than Zabit Magomedsharipov.