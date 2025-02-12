Eric Nicksick validates Conor McGregor and Dricus du Plessis' claims with admission on Sean Strickland’s rumored staph infection: "It's not ideal"

Sean Strickland's head coach, Eric Nicksick, has shed light on his pupil's alleged staph infection before UFC 312.

Earlier, Conor McGregor and Dricus du Plessis shared their thoughts on 'Tarzan’s' potential staph infection. However, before the pay-per-view, Strickland claimed at the pre-fight presser that he was “immune to staph” and deemed himself fit to fight.

The aforementioned condition is prevalent in MMA and several combatants including Islam Makhachev and Jiri Prochazka have dealt with it in the past.

Coming back to Strickland’s coach, Nicksick, who recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealed that the former middleweight champion was suffering from the infection a few weeks before UFC 312.

When asked by Helwani about the arm and if that affected 'Tarzan' in any way, Nicksick said:

"So yeah he had staph a couple of weeks prior to us leaving. He was on antibiotics but no he looked great leading to to the last week like week and a half of training… Everything felt fine.”

However, the head coach feels that the condition did not affect his pupil's performance. He added:

"Of course, getting staph at any point doesn’t help the situation. It’s not ideal. But that to me is not the reason why he felt flat."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments about Sean Strickland below (2:46):

When Sean Strickland blasted out at the reporters who asked him about the staph infection

At the UFC 312 pre-fight presser, former middleweight king Sean Strickland was questioned about his health before this fight and whether he had a staph infection.

Strickland, who has the reputation for being outspoken, answered it as usual by saying:

"Listen, you motherf***er. I'm immune to staph. You see this f**king mustache? I give staph. I don't f**king get staph. Calm the f**k down. I don't get sick. I don't get f**king injured and I don't get f**king staph. So relax. I'm going to be out there on Sunday, and I'm going to come out f**king hard and strong... To the f**king death Dutchman."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (21:15):

