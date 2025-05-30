Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias: Live round-by-round updates

The Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans of 'The Sweet Science' with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight boxing match, scheduled for 10 rounds. The bout won't feature any world title on the line.

Ad

However, what will be at risk is Priest's undefeated 15-0 record, with 8 of his wins coming via TKO/knockout. Arias, by comparison, is not undefeated, but is more experienced at 22-4-1. Though he is also slightly less powerful, with 11 stoppage wins, or at the very least a slightly less effective puncher.

Arias is also much older. So, it comes as no surprise that the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Priest as a staggering -800 favorite, while Arias is a +500 underdog. The card begins at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the bout is at around 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T.

Ad

Trending

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight bout.

Ad

Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.