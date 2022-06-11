Erin Blanchfield believes Maycee Barber will never be a UFC champion, talks about getting emotional after UFC Fight Night win

James Lynch caught up with Erin Blanchfield for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA and fleshed out the latest and most happening bits in the women’s flyweight division of the UFC. The interview was packed with loads of insight regarding Blanchfield's take on the top contenders in the division, especially her potential future opponent Maycee Barber.

Erin 'Cold Blooded' Blanchfield is an American mixed martial artist currently competing in the women’s flyweight division. With a dominant style in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Blanchfield holds an impressive fight record of nine wins and a solitary loss in a 10-fight career. She is also a former champion of the Eddie Bravo International grappling competition and is ranked No.15 in the women’s 125lbs division.

Blanchfield is coming off an impressive win against JJ Aldrich at UFC Vegas 56.

Read through the best bits of the interview and view the timestamps below.

Watch Erin Blanchfield's interview with James Lynch here:

Q: I’d imagine that great, probably even better than that, because that was a really impressive stoppage win.

I wanted to actually start there, what’s the feedback been from this win specifically?

Because whenever you get a finish, people are talking about it, I saw you on The MMA Hour.

Like, you’re getting a lot of attention after this fight, how is that?

A: Oh yeah, it’s definitely been good. I mean, I feel like I talked about that a lot too. I wanted to get a finish in the UFC.

So, that was nice, to be actually able to go out there and do it. So, I’m definitely getting a lot of good media from It.

Q: Yeah and it was something that you said that you practiced in camp, as far as the move goes.

You saw an opening [and] you went for it, so you get the finish. I saw after the fight you get a little emotional.

I mean, who wouldn’t be? It was a huge win. What was going through your head at that moment? Was it kind of like, “Finally, I get the finish” or what was going through your head?

A: I think it was definitely getting that finish that I’ve wanted for a while. And I think it was like dropping that first round and then coming back and getting a finish in the second round.

I think it was a big thing, because like, I feel like I was able to stay calm, like, during the fight, even though I lost that first round.

But obviously, once you get that finish, you don’t have to worry about it [decision] going to the judges or anything like that, like the relief of that.

And getting that finish was kind of why I kind of was emotional like that.

Q: So we know you want the winner of Jessica Eye and Maycee Barber, of course you were linked to a fight with Maycee.

It didn’t end up happening, so totally, I understood the call right away, that’s something you wanted.

I was curious, how [do] you think that fight plays out? It's taking place on July 2nd, who do you see edging it out between Maycee and Jessica?

A: You know, they asked me right after my fight as well. Honestly, I’m not a 100% sure, I could see either girl winning.

I feel like stylistically they’re pretty similar, they kind of like to go out there and kind of bang it out I think.

I think it’s mostly going to be a striking fight, and I can see either girl winning, that’s why I said I just want the winner of the fight.

I don’t care exactly who it is.

Q: Yeah, and then Maycee has a youth advantage, obviously she looked great in her last fight against Montana De La Rosa.

If she was to win, how do you look at a fight with Maycee? Because again age-wise you’re pretty similar.

I want to say you have a few more fights than she does or the other way around. How do you look at that fight?

Because that’s really interesting, with how close you guys are in age.

A: Yeah, I think that’s a fight, because after they called [UFC] everyone said they wanted to see me fight Maycee.

So, I think it’s a fight I would really want to see. But I feel like that’d be a great fight too, she’s somewhat like Jessica.

She just kind of like, goes in there, she wants to like, tries to knock you out. I mean her wrestling has definitely gotten a little better.

I’ve seen her last few fights, but I don’t think it’ll be like anything to be like too worried about, especially like with my ground game.

I don’t think it’s something she’ll want to utilize too much, but yeah I think either fight would be a great fight.

Q: There you go, and then some people criticized Maycee for the way she maybe handled that loss against Roxanne Modafferi.

Yeah, I mean, she said she wanted to be the youngest champion, you’ve been a bit more subtle about that, in terms of what you want to achieve in the sport.

What do you make of the personality side of Maycee, because some people feel like she’s been over overconfident.

Some people feel like, “Hey you’ve got to promote yourself." Where do you stand on that?

A: Yeah, you know, I mean I kind of agree, you do have to promote yourself you know, I mean I think.

Having that goal, being the youngest champion, is pretty ambitious, especially now. I feel like I think everybody in the sport has gotten so much better in general that it’s so hard to beat that record, [at] like 23 and eight months or so. It’s almost like, going to be impossible I think.

It’s because everyone has gotten so much better, that it’s going to be so hard for somebody so young to be at that level.

Q: If that fight was to happen, and again we’re just talking hypotheticals here, would you want that to be a main event?

I think with five Fight Night cards, it should be a showcase of the future of the division.

Prime example, you’ve got that Fight Night coming up in a couple of weeks with Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot, two kind of not as well known lightweights, but two really talented fighters. If you have that option, would you take it?

I know you get paid more for five rounds, but still the showcase of that, will you be up for [it]?

A: Yeah, i definitely would be up for that, I feel like my style [and] my cardio, definitely fits a five-round fight.

And yeah, that’s definitely something I’ll be down for.

