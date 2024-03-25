Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

UFC flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot are all set to engage in a five-round scrap at the upcoming UFC on ESPN 54 card, which will take place on March 30 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The preliminary card for the event is expected to begin at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET. The main card will kick off at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+. MMA fans can catch the card with a subscription priced at $10 monthly or $109 annually.

Blanchfield is currently riding a nine-fight win streak and six of those victories have come in the UFC. During this run in the multi-billion dollar promotion, 'Cold Blooded' has defeated the likes of Miranda Maverick, Molly McCann, Jessica Andrade and Taila Santos, among others.

Fiorot, on the other hand, is also on a spectacular run in her MMA career. 'The Beast' has managed to get her hand raised in all of her last 11 outings. Fiorot has scored six victories in the UFC, with wins against names like Rose Namajunas, Katlyn Cerminara, Jennifer Maia and Mayra Bueno Silva on her record. Come fight night, one of these women will extend their impressive winning streak.

Full fight card for UFC on ESPN: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

The full fight card for the upcoming UFC event, which will be headlined by a flyweight scrap between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot is as follows:

Main Card

Main event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot - flyweight

Co-main event: Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley - welterweight

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva - middleweight

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas - middleweight

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson - featherweight

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee - welterweight

Preliminary Card

Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers - featherweight

Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez - strawweight

Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns - featherweight

Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews - featherweight

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj - light heavyweight

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto - flyweight

Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun - middleweight

Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran - bantamweight

Expand Tweet