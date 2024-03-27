Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez scorecard: How did the judges score 'Cold Blooded's' only loss in her career so far?

Erin Blanchfield has been a surging contender in the women's flyweight division for quite some time and has gained experience fighting a number of ranked opponents, but has also experienced a setback on her journey to UFC gold.

'Cold Blooded' boasts an impressive 12-1 MMA record with her lone career loss coming against Tracy Cortez early in her career. At the time, she was an unbeaten prospect with a 3-0 MMA record competing in Invicta FC and was about to compete against another prospect in Cortez.

The bout was a back-and-forth affair and saw Blanchfield attempt takedowns and submissions, while Cortez was looking to keep the fight standing as she was having more success with her striking. They ended up going the distance and required the judges' scorecards to determine the winner.

The judges scored the bout 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 in favor of Cortez, which improved her MMA record to 5-1. Meanwhile, it was the first and only loss of Blanchfield's career and somewhat of a turning point.

Tweet regarding judges' scorecard for Cortez vs. Blanchfield [Image courtesy: @InvictaFights - X]

Fortunately for 'Cold Blooded,' it was a valuable learning experience as she was able to regroup and rebound from the loss in impressive fashion. She has since won nine consecutive bouts, with five of those nine wins coming via stoppage.

Blanchfield is scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 54 this Saturday, where she will take on No.3 ranked women's flyweight Manon Fiorot in what is believed to be a title eliminator. Cortez, on the other hand, is currently riding an 11 fight winning streak that includes her most recent unanimous decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicius this past September.

Cortez is currently the No.11 ranked UFC women's flyweight, so it will be interesting to see whether a rematch against Blanchfield materializes in the future should their rankings warrant it.