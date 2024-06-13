Errol Spence Jr. comments on Gervonta Davis possibly underestimating Frank Martin: “He’s arguing with the sparring partners 

Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin on June 15. Both fighters will enter the ring undefeated, at 29-0 and 18-0, respectively, with 'Tank' currently marked as a massive -700 favorite.

Many expect Davis to defeat his lesser-known but incredibly skilled opponent, so there has been speculation about whether the WBA champion has overlooked Martin ahead of fight night.

During pre-fight press conferences ahead of their clash, 'Tank' remained adamant that his opponent will not present anything the lightweight champion hadn't seen before.

The pair previously shared a now infamous sparring session, where 'The Ghost' claimed that he wobbled 'Tank'. The Baltimore native has vehemently denied the claim, but footage of the session is yet to be released.

Martin's promoter, Errol Spence Jr., was interviewed by Boxing News following the final press conference held on June 12. He was asked if the WBA champion was underestimating the title challenger, and said this:

"Nah, I don't think he's underestimating [Martin]. He's talking a lot, and he's arguing with [Martin's] sparring partners on Instagram. So he's keeping up to date with Frank and everything that he's doing. I feel like he's not underestimating him at all. He's doing his homework, I feel like he's done everything to prepare for Franj Martin. His coach is going to make sure he's ready."

Watch Spence Jr. discuss Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin below:

Gervonta Davis discusses whether Frank Martin is "nervous" following final face-off

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin are set to go to war on June 15 in a highly anticipated clash.

Yesterday, the pair attended their final pre-fight press conference and face-off ahead of fight night, where 'Tank' made his opponent flinch after feinting to throw a punch.

The WBA lightweight champion also claimed at yesterday's media event that 'The Ghost' was shaking during his podium speech. During a follow-up interview with boxing media after the press conference, the Baltimore native discussed whether his opponent was scared or not.

He said this:

"He's jittering. I don't know, that's probably just him though. So I can't just think that he's nervous. I don't know, I've got to wait until I get in there with him and see what he brings to the table."

Watch Gervonta Davis discuss Frank Martin below (1:20):