"He a little nervous" - Fans react as Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly come to blows during heated face-off at press conference

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on the intense face-off between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin.

Davis vs. Martin is set to be held on June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Davis will face off against Martin for the fourth defense of his WBA lightweight belt.

Following the press conference on Wednesday, Davis confronted Martin directly and started disparaging him in the face-off. He then pretended to throw a punch, which caused Martin to flinch.

To his credit, Martin demonstrated a pretty rapid reaction time in his response. However, Davis was unimpressed and laughed at him instead.

Trending

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I’m gonna throw a wild card and say if Frank survives the first couple rounds he’ll win this fight. He’ll shock some people. He a little nervous but I genuinely think he can pull something off, once he settled into the fight. Nervous energy can be good''

Another fan wrote:

''That Suburban flinch''

Other fans wrote:

''Dang Frank doesn’t look confident at all. Those lights get bright''

''@Gervontaa you got the dude scared''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Michael Benson's post on X

In his most recent fight, Davis stopped Ryan Garcia in the seventh round, bringing his record to a perfect 29-0. It was Garcia's first defeat in his professional boxing career.

Meanwhile, Martin's most recent matches saw him win by unanimous decision over Artem Harutyunyan and Michel Rivera. As of right now, he is undefeated in professional boxing.

Teofimo Lopez predicts Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight

Teofimo Lopez recently provided his prediction for the fight between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, Lopez stated that the contest would end with a finish:

"I believe that 'Tank' finishes him in less than six [rounds]... You look at how everything looks, and you see it for what it is."

Check out Teofimo Lopez's comments below (10:09):