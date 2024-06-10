Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin purses: How much money are the boxers making? Rumored salaries reported

The highly-anticipated fight between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin is fast approaching. Their WBA lightweight title matchup will headline a PBC on Amazon Prime PPV (pay-per-view) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on June 15, 2024.

Certain sections of the boxing community had long been calling for Davis and his longtime rival, unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, to fight one another. Additionally, rumors were rife that 'Tank' was offered a sum of $25 million to fight UK boxing star Conor Benn.

Davis apparently moved on from the potential Benn matchup. Meanwhile, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn indicated that 'Tank' turned down the Benn matchup in which he (Davis) could've secured a $25 million payday.

Gervonta Davis fired back with a tweet, which he later deleted. The tweet comprised supposed screenshots of Hearn's offer to 'Tank,' which suggested that Hearn seemingly offered him $10 million plus a part of the gate revenues and a share from the pay-per-view sales too.

Davis was ultimately booked to fight Martin, and his payout for the upcoming fight hasn't been officially disclosed. Nevertheless, since 'Tank' is one of boxing's biggest stars today, and a bigger name than Martin, he'd likely take home the bigger purse in their upcoming fight.

Moreover, on the ShowBizz The Morning Podcast in February, 'ShowBizz' alluded to the speculation that Frank Martin was going to fight Shakur Stevenson before he eventually opted to fight Gervonta Davis instead.

Apparently, Martin was to bag $1 million against Stevenson, but he chose to pursue the Davis matchup for a $1.25 million purse. Besides, a Stevenson-Martin fight wouldn't have been a PPV, whereas the Davis-Martin clash would be a PPV event. Ergo, fighting Davis would surely secure Martin additional revenue. 'ShowBizz' stated:

"So, Frank took the 'Tank' Davis fight for 1.25 million. Okay? What do you guys think? I know the first thing that's going to pop in your head is that Frank Martin turned down the fight with Shakur Stevenson. He turned down a million dollars. Right? But now, it's like, oh, he turned it down for 'Tank.' But it's only 1.2 million. So, it's kind of like, for 200,000 dollars more? That's it?"

He added:

"You might as well fought Shakur and then 'Tank.' At least you would have got 2.2 million. Right? But yeah, right, 1.25 guaranteed, which, his fight versus Shakur probably wouldn't have been pay-per-view. So, it is more money."

Watch 'ShowBizz's' assessment below (13:08):

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: How much did 'Tank' make in his previous fight?

Gervonta Davis' most recent fight witnessed him defeat bitter rival Ryan Garcia via seventh-round KO in April 2023, handing 'KingRy' his first professional boxing defeat. The showdown reportedly saw Davis bag a guaranteed fight purse of $5 million and 50 percent of the event's PPV points, amassing a total payout of $10 million.

All the aforementioned figures are estimates and haven't been officially confirmed. Generally, a fighter's purse for a given match tends to be higher than their guaranteed payout, as it could include backstage bonuses, perks, etc.

Presently, Gervonta Davis is scheduled to put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin. Many view Davis as the favorite to win the fight and become the first to defeat his fellow undefeated American pugilist.

