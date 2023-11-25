“Boxers have always gotten paid differently, straight cash purses” - Gervonta Davis flaunts lavish lifestyle with money-filled table, fans react

Fans are reacting after Gervonta Davis flaunted his lavish lifestyle that his boxing career has afforded him with a money-filled table.

'Tank' took to his Instagram account, where he posted a story flaunting his wealth as he had large wads of $100 bills spread across a table. Boxing reporter Michael Benson shared the Instagram story to his X account, where fans could see it in case they missed it.

Tweet regarding the Instagram story

There was somewhat of a mixed reaction from fans as some noted that the Instagram story was proof that there is a lot more money to be made in boxing. Meanwhile, there were other fans who mentioned that Gervonta Davis should be surrounding himself with the right group of mentors and ensuring that he doesn't get taken advantage of, especially with his connection to Floyd Mayweather.

Fans wrote:

"These boxers have always gotten paid differently, straight CASH purses...Since the days of Ali" [@Footbal_HipHop - X]

"He’s like “it’s just 4M, sum light”" [@laV_nivraM - X]

"Man emptied out his checking account. After the Ryan Garcia check cleared." [@MrOddFuture - X]

"It’s all about the money for him" [@Diduknow98 - X]

"Tank out here flashing new money like he's in a rap video. Meanwhile, a kid from Nebrasaka out here hanging with and learning from old money. On how to make smart investments and maintain wealth" [@combatOdaley - X]

"What is the real flex? Flaunting cash or an entire business empire you've built." [@diegomayra - X]

Fan reaction to photo

It will be interesting to see when Gervonta Davis returns to the squared circle as he currently has an unbeaten 29-0 record and is coming off an impressive seventh-round knockout win over Ryan Garcia.

How many knockout wins does Gervonta Davis have in his boxing career?

Gervonta Davis has earned a reputation as being one of the top professional boxers in the world as well as a knockout artist.

'Tank' has put his power on full display as he has a highlight reel filled with incredible finishes. Throughout his career, the lightweight boxing champion has won all 29 of his professional bouts, with 27 of them coming via KO/TKO. That is an impressive stat as he has ensured that his fate isn't in the hands of the judges and on the receiving end of a controversial decision loss.

