'Tank' Gervonta Davis takes U-turn on moving up to fight Terence Crawford as he addresses Twitter back-and-forth with 'Bud'

The back-and-forth between boxing stars Terence Crawford and 'Tank' Gervonta Davis has taken a new turn.

Earlier this month, Davis was asked about his thoughts on a potential clash with 'Bud' during a Twitter interaction with fans. In response to the query, 'Tank' said that he would make light work of Crawford and finish him inside six rounds:

"At 147 [pounds]?... You know he's going to sleep. He ain't got no chance. I got [him in] round six," said Gervonta Davis.

But it seems like the 28-year-old has changed his tune regarding the potential matchup. Davis recently said that he was not serious about going up a weight class to fight Crawford.

'Tank' said that he was joking but since he was such a huge figure in the sport, his words were taken seriously by the fans:

“Nah, it was just some talking on some Twitter back-and-forth, I was joking around. But you know how people be - I'm the face of boxing so they make a big deal out of it.”

Davis was last seen in action in April this year when he locked horns with Ryan Garcia in a blockbuster fight. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

'Tank' proved himself to be the better fighter that night as he knocked Garcia out in the seventh round. By doing so, the 28-year-old extended his undefeated record to 29-0.

Terence Crawford vs. 'Tank' Gervonta Davis: How did 'Bud' respond to the lightweight champion's callout?

Terence Crawford is open to a showdown with Gervonta Davis at 147 pounds. After the callout by 'Tank', Crawford made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he issued a response to the 28-year-old.

'Bud' said that Davis might be miscalculating his chances of moving up to 147 pounds in a potential attempt to defeat him. But Crawford added that he would welcome the fight as it could bring in huge revenue:

"He's got the confidence in himself that he believes he can do that because he's been knocking all these fighters out that he's been in the ring with. No knock to Tank, but there's definitely levels. And if he comes up to 147 [pounds] and he's thinking he's just gonna knock Terence Crawford out, he's got another thing coming... I'd stay at 147 [pounds] for him, because that's a big money fight."

Watch the interview below from 28:30: