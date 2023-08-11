"He's got another thing coming" - Terence Crawford responds to Gervonta Davis claiming he can KO 'Bud'

Terence Crawford has welcomed a potential boxing super-fight against Gervonta Davis following reports emerged that 'Tank' claimed he could knock Crawford out.

Both men are at the pinnacle of the sport right now, but Crawford's victory over Errol Spence Jr. several weeks ago sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world. 'Bud' handily defeated the previously-undefeated Spence Jr., winning via TKO in the ninth round while leaving fans and pundits speechless.

Whilst Gervonta Davis is one of the pound-for-pound hardest punchers in the sport, with 27 of his 29 wins coming via KO/TKO, Terence Crawford believes that 'Tank' is too small to compete with him.

'Bud' stated that he would be open to facing Davis at 147 pounds, 17 pounds higher than the weight division 'Tank' previously held a WBA title. But given the magnitude of Crawford and Davis within the boxing world, 'Bud' understands how big a fight with 'Tank' would be.

Terence Crawford recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he responded to Gervonta Davis by saying:

"He's got the confidence in himself that he believes he can do that because he's been knocking all these fighters out that he's been in the ring with. No knock to Tank, but there's definitely levels. And if he comes up to 147 [pounds] and he's thinking he's just gonna knock Terence Crawford out, he's got another thing coming... I'd stay at 147 [pounds] for him, because that's a big money fight."

Terence Crawford shares advice he received before Errol Spence Jr. fight that changed his mindset for victory

Several weeks ago, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. were involved in one of the biggest boxing matches of this century. Both men entered the ring undefeated, with all four welterweight world titles on the line and a chance at immortalization at stake.

Following the fight, 'Bud' appeared on Shawn Porter's The Porter Way Podcast, where Crawford revealed that one of his teammates shared crucial advice with him before walking out against Spence Jr.

'Bud' stated he wanted to go out and "fight" Errol Spence Jr., but Shakur Stevenson corrected Crawford by telling him to "box" 'The Truth' instead. Crawford said this:

"In my mind, I wanted to fight. But given the circumstances, [Errol Spence Jr.] hasn't had anybody that's got the confidence to go out there, or even the skills, to say, 'Alright, let me see how you're gonna take a punch to the chin. Let me see how you're gonna take a punch to the body, let me see how you're gonna react when you can't bully someone around. My mind was racing a little bit, and I was like, 'How should I come out?' And they was like, 'Man just come out boxing. That's it."

