Was Terence Crawford losing to Shawn Porter before knockout win? Moment when the boxer was told he was down on the scorecard

Terence Crawford put on one of his best performances against Shawn Porter in their highly anticipated WBO welterweight championship back in November 2021.

While Porter seemingly started off the fight strongly, Crawford grew comfortable as the rounds went by. As a result, the fight was close going into the 10th round. The scorecards read 86-85, 87-84, and 86-85 in favor of 'Bud'.

Even though Terence Crawford was marginally up on the scorecards, he was told that he was behind following the completion of the 9th round.

This statement brought out a switch in Crawford's mentality, who immediately started to push for a finish in the 10th round, and that is exactly what he did, securing a TKO victory in the same round.

David Corner - Undisputed Fight Talk @Undisputed_Talk



Crawford is in with a high level operator in Porter. The fights close but I think most are leaning Crawfords way. As soon as Crawford is told it’s close he steps up and closes the show!



ATG behaviour! This will never not impress me.Crawford is in with a high level operator in Porter. The fights close but I think most are leaning Crawfords way. As soon as Crawford is told it’s close he steps up and closes the show!ATG behaviour! pic.twitter.com/oJXEDhRqsn

As a result, Crawford successfully marked yet another title defense and extended his pro-boxing record to 38-0 (Now 39-0).

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter scorecards: Fans can expect the best version of 'Bud' against Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford is set to enter the squared circle for the biggest test of his career against Errol Spence Jr. later this weekend.

Considered to be one of the biggest fights in boxing at the moment, the undisputed welterweight championship bout is set to go down on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A lot has been said about the matchup and many are predicting a close fight between the two. With just a few days remaining for the highly anticipated undisputed welterweight championship bout, 'Bud' has claimed that he's going to bring his best version yet.

Speaking about his fight against Errol Spence Jr. at the recently held media workouts, Crawford spoke about how both he and 'The Truth' are going to try and knock each other out. He said:

"Man, you can expect fireworks. You can expect the best Terence Crawford that you guys have seen yet. I trained tremendously hard, I'm pretty sure that he [Errol Spence Jr.] trained hard. He's going to come, try to knock me out, I'm going to try to knock him out. That's going to lead to an exciting fight."

Check out Crawford's comments about his upcoming fight in the video below: