"Come fight in the USA" - Floyd Mayweather calls for super-fight between Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue at a catchweight

Floyd Mayweather has called for a super-fight between boxing mega-stars Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue.

Davis has secured two stunning TKO victories this year against Hector Garcia and Ryan Garcia, whilst Inoue recently recorded a TKO victory of his own against Stephen Fulton several weeks ago.

Prior to Terence Crawford's demolition of Errol Spence Jr. two weeks ago, 'The Monster' was seen as pound-for-pound No.1 boxer in the world owing to his performane against Fulton.

But Floyd Mayweather believes that Gervonta Davis deserves to be in the P4P conversation too, and 'Money' suggests a bout between 'Tank' and Inoue should take place at a catchweight.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Mayweather said this:

"We're talking about everybody else in the pound-for-pound, but when is Gervonta Davis going to go somewhere in the pound-for-pound... he deserves to be somewhere..."

Mayweather continued by saying:

"What I need Inoue to do is do like we do in the U.S.. I need him to come fight in the USA, random blood and urine testing. I think [Inoue] is a helluva fighter, helluva fighter. I won't take nothing away from him. And I like him, because he takes a lot of my stuff from my playbook. But it's okay, in boxing you're supposed to take from the greats. But what I would like to see is if he could fight Gervonta at a catchweight. That'd be a hell of a fight."

Watch the interview below from 2:15:

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis have worked together since 2015 and have shared a close bond for many years. But following Davis' KO win over Rolando Romero in 2022, reports emerged that the pair had split.

However, Mayweather's appearance at Davis' most recent fight against Ryan Garcia indicated that the pair remain on good terms.

Floyd Mayweather speaks on the future of Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era of boxing with a stunning ninth-round TKO over Errol Spence Jr. late last month.

'Bud' handed Spence Jr. the first loss of his career, and it appears that 'The Truth' will now be moving up a weight division.

Floyd Mayweather recently shared his thoughts on Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr., stating that 'The Truth' was cutting far too much weight for his own good. He said this:

"If I was training him, or I was in his corner, I don't think he should be fighting at 147 [pounds] at all. I don't even think he should be fighting at 154 [pounds]. I think he should be fighting at 160 or 168 [pounds]."

Watch the interview below from 14:30: