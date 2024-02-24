"25 mil where?" - Gervonta Davis exposes DMs from Eddie Hearn over Conor Benn fight

Gervonta Davis was seemingly not offered $25 million to fight Conor Benn as claimed.

'The Destroyer' returned to the ring earlier this month, scoring a lopsided decision win over Peter Dobson. For Benn, the victory was just the second since his drug scandal in late 2022. The win also caught the attention of 'Tank'.

The WBA Super lightweight champion has been out of action since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia last spring. While Davis went on hiatus after that bout, he was interested in facing Benn later this year. The two got into talks, with Eddie Hearn quickly sending an offer to the titleholder.

However, Davis has reportedly moved on from fighting Benn. According to multiple reports, the champion won't be facing 'The Destroyer' next. Those reports quickly led to a rant from Hearn, where he revealed that Davis turned down a $25 million payday.

It seems that the promoter might be embellishing a little bit with that figure. Earlier today, 'Tank' took to X in a since-deleted post, showing Hearn's offer to him via email. In the email, the promoter offered the champion $10 million, as well as some of the gate and pay-per-view revenue.

While that's a high figure, that's still not $25 million as Hearn claimed. In the post to X, Davis wrote:

"25 mil where?"

See Davis' since-deleted post below:

Who will Gervonta Davis fight next? 'Tank' to fight undefeated American next

After talks fell through with Conor Benn, Gervonta Davis decided to fight Frank Martin.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that 'Tank' was moving on from 'The Destroyer'. Along with that came discussions about who Davis would be facing next. Quickly, the champion was linked to a bout with Frank Martin.

'The Ghost' is an interesting fighter down at 135 pounds. The 29-year-old currently holds an undefeated 18-0 record and defeated Artem Harutyunyan last June by unanimous decision. In prior bouts, defeating former title challengers such as Romero Duno and Jackson Marinez.

ESPN Ringside's Mike Coppinger first reported the news of Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin. As of now, the fight hasn't been formally announced by PBC. Nor has a date for the bout been revealed.

Still, the fight is expected for late spring or early summer. The two will headline an Amazon Prime pay-per-view event, which is expected to be the second of their new deal with the PBC.

