"He can't beat Tank!"- Leonard Ellerbe downplays next reported challenger for Gervonta Davis

\Leonard Ellerbe doesn't give Frank Martin much of a shot against Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' hasn't been in the ring since a massive knockout win over Ryan Garcia last April. The victory in Las Vegas seemingly cemented Davis as one of the biggest stars in the sport. Mike Tyson even labeled him the "face of boxing" post-fight.

However, due to legal reasons, as well as just disinterest in facing other potential contenders, Davis has been on the sidelines. According to recent reports, however, his hiatus is expected to end shortly. The WBA (Super) lightweight champion is expected to fight in the UK this summer.

One name linked to Davis' next fight is Frank Martin. 'The Ghost' has been dominant in his boxing career thus far, compiling an 18-0 record. However, a fight with Davis would be by far the biggest challenge to date.

It's a challenge that Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe doesn't think Martin can pass. Speaking in a recent interview with FightHype, the promoter was asked about talks between the two men.

There, Ellerbe declined to confirm if that fight was next. However, he did add that if it is, Davis won't struggle. In the interview, Ellerbe stated (via Boxing Scene):

“Frank Martin can’t beat Tank Davis. None of those guys can beat Tank Davis. Frank’s a good a** fighter. He can’t beat Tank though.”

Leonard Ellerbe reveals Gervonta Davis announcement likely incoming

According to Leonard Ellerbe, Gervonta Davis will be fighting soon.

Over the last month or so, the pieces have started to fall into place for the return of 'Tank'. With fights such as Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz and Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney being booked or close to it, opponents are being narrowed down for Davis.

Furthermore, fights with the likes of Shakur Stevenson have been shot down by his trainer. With that, a bout with Frank Martin would make sense, especially for the main event of an Amazon Prime pay-per-view this summer, as previously reported.

That being said, fans shouldn't believe any news unless it comes from Davis first. Speaking in the aforementioned interview with FightHype, Ellerbe stated:

“Tank will decide who he’s fighting and when he decides that, he’ll make an announcement. Tank is the boss. He’ll be fighting soon.”